Drugs discovered in vehicle after Biloxi traffic stop

Two people face a up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine after Biloxi Police pulled them over Sunday afternoon and found methamphetamine concealed in their vehicle.
MarieJulie Fontillas Fikes and Porter Ray Whitehead, no address given, were arrested and charged with a felony possession of a controlled substance.
The traffic stop was in the area of Benachi and Bayview avenues in Biloxi, police said.
Fikes and Whitehead were taken to the Harrison County Jail on a $25,000 bond set by Justine Court Judge Fountain.
