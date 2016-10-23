Alabama man arrested after abandoning stolen car

If it happened on a more commercially developed stretch of Interstate 10, maybe nobody would have noticed and called Biloxi police to report suspicious activity.
But someone saw a man and woman walk away from a black Honda Accord they left stranded on the side of the highway near Woolmarket. They climbed over a perimeter fence of a business south of the interstate and disappeared into the woods near West Oaklawn Road.
The witness called police around 2:49 p.m.
Police found the Honda Accord had been reported stolen from San Antonio, Texas, two days earlier on Thursday.
Biloxi police officers located the couple that had abandoned the car. The man, Jared Allen Warren, of Prattville, Ala., had the ignition key to the Honda.
Warren was taken into custody and was charged with receiving stolen property. He is being held at the Harrison County jail on a $25,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Biloxi police at 228-392-0641, the Biloxi Criminal Investigations Division at 228-435-6112, email ciu@biloxi.ms.us, or contact Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898 or mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH
Comments