Officer finds woman hiding in bushes at clinic burglary

Ocean Springs police were investigating a burglary of a medical clinic Friday morning when they found a woman hiding in the bushes, Capt. William Jackson said.
Sgt. Matthew Morvant was dispatched on a burglary call to Singing River Health System clinic on Doctor’s Drive in Ocean Springs about 2:45 a.m. Friday when he found Amanda Autrey hiding the bushes near the office, Jackson said.
Autrey was taken into custody, and police said they determined she had an accomplice, Christopher Parker. Pascagoula police arrested Parker in the 2000 block of Martin Street.
It is not clear what damage was caused to the clinic.
Autrey and Parker were arrested on a charge of commercial burglary, Jackson said.
Autrey’s bond is set at $10,000. Parker’s bond is pending.
