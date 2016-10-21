Police: He entered a salon with a gun and was arrested 6 minutes later

A man is in custody after an armed robbery of a hair salon in Orange Grove, Gulfport police said.
Sgt. Joshua Bromen said police responded to call of an armed robbery on the 14000 block of Dedeaux Road on Friday afternoon.
A man entered the salon at 3:54 p.m., showed a gun, and told everyone in the salon to get down on the ground, Bromen said.
Bromen said the man took various personal items from victims like cash and cellphones. Police arrived on scene at 3:57 p.m., and the man was arrested at 4 p.m. on the 100 block of Terry Road.
It is not yet clear if the man left the salon by car or by foot.
Bromen said he was arrested without incident and taken to the Gulfport Police Department for questioning. His name has not yet been released to the media.
The gun was recovered by police.
He said the hair salon was inside of a residence.
“At this point in time, it does not appear to be a random armed robbery,” Bromen said.
This story will be updated.
Justin Mitchell: 228-604-0705, @Journalism_J
