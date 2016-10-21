Reality show regular from Pass Christian indicted in meth case

A Pass Christian street racer, who’s made appearances on the TV show “Street Outlaws: New Orleans,” has been indicted on meth trafficking charges and a firearm violation.
A federal grand jury on Tuesday decided Rhett Peters, 40, should be prosecuted on charges alleging he used his mechanic shop on family property in the DeLisle community in a conspiracy to traffic crystal meth.
He will be formally charged with a seven-count indictment Thursday in U.S. District Court, records show.
Search and arrest
Peters has been held since his arrest Sept. 21 during a search of his home on Kiln-DeLisle Road and the shop where he works on race cars. Homeland Security Investigation agents and Harrison County narcotics officers conducted the raid.
They found meth, smoking pipes, scales and meth residue in his shop, a loaded AK-47 assault rifle in his pickup truck, and a .30-30 rifle in his home, the agent said. The agent is assigned to a DEA High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force.
Peters tested positive for meth, opiates, cocaine and benzodiazepines at the time of his arrest, a detention order said.
He sold meth to a confidential source three times and a different person during the investigation, and was found with enough meth to indicate he would sell it, the agent said. The deals allegedly included selling an ounce for $800 and two ounces for $1,600.
Confession
After his arrest, Peters told agents he’d been buying a half-pound of meth per month since January to sell, the agent said.
Peters said that Norris Mueller had been his meth supplier from January until the time Mueller was killed in Bay St. Louis, the agent said.
And Peters allegedly identified Keon Hawkins, also indicted on drug-trafficking charges, as his former supplier of meth.
Peters is a felon. He’s served time for three convictions on transfer of cocaine between 1996 to 2003, a court paper said.
The indictment has one conspiracy count, four counts alleging meth distribution, and one count each of possession with intent to distribute and use a firearm during drug trafficking.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
