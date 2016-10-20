Crime

October 20, 2016 4:56 PM

Man admits downloading child pornography, sheriff says

By Robin Fitzgerald

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

A Gulfport man arrested Thursday admitted he’s downloaded pornographic videos of children, Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said.

Gabriel Austin Swaidner, 32, was arrested after a search of his home on 36th Street led to the discovery of child porn on his personal computer, Peterson said.

“He admitted downloading and possessing videos of children during an interview,” Peterson said.

Swaidner faces a charge of exploitation of a child, the state’s charge for child pornography.

Justice Court Judge Melvin Ray ordered a $10,000 bond.

Swaidner was booked at the county jail.

The Task Force comprises officers with the Biloxi and Wiggins police departments, Harrison County Sheriff’s Department and Homeland Security Investigations.

Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

Related content

Crime

Comments

Videos

Former Hancock coach led from courtroom in cuffs after sentencing

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos