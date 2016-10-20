Guns and tools stolen in a burglary were recovered by the homeowner’s sons

A Vancleave man broke into a home, stole guns and tools, and sold them to friends of one of the homeowner’s sons, Chief Deputy John Ledbetter said.
Sean Cameron Barnett, 23, pried open the back door of a Vancleave home over the weekend while the homeowner was out of town, Ledbetter said Thursday.
One of the homeowner’s sons discovered the break-in and reported five guns, worth about $2,000, and some tools were missing.
The homeowner’s sons recovered the stolen items, Ledbetter said.
Deputy sheriffs arrested Barnett on a burglary charge. It’s unclear if additional charges will be filed.
Barnett’s bond was set at $5,000, but he isn’t eligible to post bail.
He was on parole on a grand larceny conviction in Jackson County, the state Department of Corrections website shows.
Comments