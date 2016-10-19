‘Wanted fugitive’ nabbed at D’Iberville motel

A Biloxi man, whom police consider a wanted fugitive, is in jail facing 13 criminal charges after D’Iberville officers received a tip on his whereabouts Tuesday and arrested him.
Acting on information received from the Gulfport Police Department, D’Iberville officers found and arrested Solomon Adonis Jackson, 37, at the Super 8 Motel on Rodriguez Street.
Jackson had outstanding warrants through the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and a parole violation warrant through the Mississippi Department of Corrections, D’Iberville police Capt. Marty Griffin said.
Upon arrival at the motel, officers found Jackson in possession of narcotics, prompting four additional charges, including one felony count of possession of cocaine, one felony count of possession of ecstasy and two misdemeanor narcotics charges, Griffin said.
His other outstanding charges included felony fleeing, felony possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, two misdemeanor counts of contempt of court and various misdemeanor traffic violations.
The Coastal Narcotics Enforcement Team took over the investigation into the narcotics D’Iberville officers found.
Jackson is being held in the Harrison County jail on bonds totaling more than $50,000 for the two new felony charges. No bond was set for the outstanding warrants.
Wesley Muller: 228-896-2322, @WesleySMuller
