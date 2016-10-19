George County man jailed in thefts, burglaries

Deputies have arrested a man in recent burglaries involving a vehicle and a boat, and the theft of a vehicle, Sheriff Keith Havard said.
Jeffrey Bryan Strickland, 48, of George County, has been arrested on auto theft, grand larceny and burglary charges from crimes recently reported to the George County Sheriff’s Department.
Strickland is accused in break-ins at Underground Solutions on Mississippi 613, where a vehicle was stolen, and the burglary of a boat on Grain Elevator Road, Havard said in a news release issued Wednesday.
Strickland was held at the county jail pending an initial court appearance.
The investigation continues and more arrests are expected, Havard said.
To give a tip, call the sheriff’s department at 601-947-4811, or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 or give a tip online at www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com. Crime Stoppers pays up to $1,000 for information leading to a felony arrest.
