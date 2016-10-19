Crime

October 19, 2016 3:59 PM

Father of man accused in Pass shootings faces charges in 18-wheeler theft

By Robin Fitzgerald

Harrison County

A DeLisle man suspected in break-ins of 18-wheelers on Firetower Road is now accused in the theft of an 18-wheeler and its load in Gulfport, officials said.

Malcolm Dedeaux Sr., 48, is back at the Harrison County jail on charges involving the stolen 18-wheeler.

His name may sound familiar. His son Malcolm Dedeaux Jr. is among defendants awaiting trial in the Feb. 7 fatal shootings after a Mardi Gras parade in Pass Christian. Two men died and four others were wounded.

Harrison County sheriff’s investigators had arrested Dedeaux Sr. on Aug. 23 on a burglary charge involving the break-in of an 18-wheeler at the Chevron station on Firetower, Lt. Coley Judy said.

“We believe he broke in to more than one 18-wheeler,” Judy said.

He was released from jail Sept. 9 and his charge was turned over to a grand jury.

Gulfport police arrested him Monday on charges of burglary, grand larceny and taking a motor vehicle.

He is accused in a business break-in Sept. 27 and the theft of keys to an 18-wheeler that had a backhoe on it, Gulfport police Sgt. Joshua Bromen said. The 18-wheeler was reported stolen from the 10200 block of Three Rivers Road.

The crimes were reported Sept. 29. It’s unclear where the 18-wheeler and backhoe ended up.

His bond on the new charges total $150,000.

But Dedeaux Sr. can’t post bail. His bond from August has been revoked.

His son faces prosecution on charges from the Feb. 7 shootings in Pass Christian — two counts of second-degree murder, three counts of aggravated assault and felon in possession of a firearm.

Police said it was Dedeaux Jr. who was embroiled in a feud that led to the shootings in Pass Christian.

Dedeaux Jr. has been returned to state prison. He was on probation for a marijuana conviction from 2011 the six people were shot.

