October 19, 2016 1:55 PM

One sex offender lived near a school. Another didn’t show up for court.

By Robin Fitzgerald

One of two sex offenders arrested in Harrison County this week was living near an elementary school while listing a different address on the Mississippi Sex Offender Registry, an investigator said.

The other had failed to appear in court after indictment on a charge of failing to register his address.

Both had been convicted of an unrelated sex-crime against a child or juvenile.

Archie Ishmael McManus Jr., 74, was living with his girlfriend near Quarles Elementary School in Long Beach but had registered the address of a camper on John Clark Road, Sheriff’s Lt. Coley Judy said.

Sex offenders in Mississippi are prohibited from living within 3,000 feet of places such as a school, child care facility or church.

McManus, arrested Tuesday, was convicted of molestation of a juvenile in East Feliciana Parish, Louisiana, on Nov. 25, 1996, the Mississippi registry shows.

He faces sex offender charges of false information and living in a prohibited area.

McManus was released from the Harrison County jail Tuesday on a $50,000 bond.

Milas Grant Blaylock, 57, also known as Mickey Blaylock, has been indicted on a charge of failure to register. He was released from the county jail Sept. 21 on a $25,000 bond.

Blaylock then failed to appear for a court hearing, Judy said.

Deputies arrested him Monday. He was held with no bond at the Harrison County jail pending a court hearing.

Blaylock was convicted of unlawful touching of a child in Harrison County on Oct. 2, 1989.

His registered address is on Camp Avenue.

