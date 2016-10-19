One sex offender lived near a school. Another didn’t show up for court.

One of two sex offenders arrested in Harrison County this week was living near an elementary school while listing a different address on the Mississippi Sex Offender Registry, an investigator said.
The other had failed to appear in court after indictment on a charge of failing to register his address.
Both had been convicted of an unrelated sex-crime against a child or juvenile.
Archie Ishmael McManus Jr., 74, was living with his girlfriend near Quarles Elementary School in Long Beach but had registered the address of a camper on John Clark Road, Sheriff’s Lt. Coley Judy said.
Sex offenders in Mississippi are prohibited from living within 3,000 feet of places such as a school, child care facility or church.
McManus, arrested Tuesday, was convicted of molestation of a juvenile in East Feliciana Parish, Louisiana, on Nov. 25, 1996, the Mississippi registry shows.
He faces sex offender charges of false information and living in a prohibited area.
McManus was released from the Harrison County jail Tuesday on a $50,000 bond.
Milas Grant Blaylock, 57, also known as Mickey Blaylock, has been indicted on a charge of failure to register. He was released from the county jail Sept. 21 on a $25,000 bond.
Blaylock then failed to appear for a court hearing, Judy said.
Deputies arrested him Monday. He was held with no bond at the Harrison County jail pending a court hearing.
Blaylock was convicted of unlawful touching of a child in Harrison County on Oct. 2, 1989.
His registered address is on Camp Avenue.
