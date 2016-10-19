A deputy checked on a broken-down car and stopped a burglary

A deputy who stopped to check on a broken-down vehicle found a man inside it and a burglary in progress, Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said.
Alec Theodore Friedrich, 23, of Dundee Cove, Gulfport, was wearing dark clothing and going through a vehicle that appeared to have been stranded or abandoned on Marian Court, near Old Highway 49, Sheriff Troy Peterson said.
A deputy was patrolling the area early Wednesday when he stopped to check on the vehicle and the man.
The deputy arrested Friedrich early Wednesday morning.
Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner set his bond at $15,000.
Friedrich was booked at the Harrison County jail at 2:39 a.m. and freed on bond within about an hour.
