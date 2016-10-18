Police say pair entered boot store, but stole armloads of clothes

Moss Point police are asking for help to identify two people accused in the theft of merchandise from Boot Outlet on Saturday.
Police say a store clerk at the retail shop reported the burglary. The clerk told police a man and a woman ran out of the story carrying an assortment of merchandise.
Police said the pair mainly took clothes from the store. They left in a late-model SUV that could have been a GMC Yukon or a Chevrolet Tahoe. The clerk was not able to get a license plate number for the vehicle, police said, but the SUV was last seen southbound on Mississippi 63 Service Road.
Special Operations Commander Stacey Deans said surveillance footage showed the two left with piles of clothes. Deans said the video doesn’t show any footwear being taken, but police are not yet sure of exactly what was taken from Boot Outlet store.
“You can tell from the (surveillance) footage it was more clothes than anything,” Deans said.
Boots at the store’s online shop retail from $75 to about $300.
The man was wearing a white-and-red shirt, gray sweatpants and white-and-black shoes. The woman was wearing a multi-colored sleeveless dress. Police said she may have been wearing denim capri pants under her dress.
Anyone who can help identify the two sought in the burglary is asked to call Moss Point police at 475-1711 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.
