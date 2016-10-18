South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Oct. 17, 2016.

Joshua Johns, 37, was arrested Oct. 17, 2016, on a probation warrant for felony shoplifting, three counts of simple assault, and petit larceny, DUI, child endangerment, providing false information, contempt of court and driving with a suspended license charges.
Adam Savarese, 31, was arrested Oct. 17, 2016, on grand larceny and burglary charges.
Ashley Puglise, 29, was arrested Oct. 17, 2016, on possession of pseudoephedrine and transfer of a controlled substance charges.
Brandon Bailey, 29, was arrested Oct. 17, 2016, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Corhonda Burbidge, 36, was arrested Oct. 17, 2016, on a charge of false pretenses.
Dillon Odom, 20m was arrested Oct. 17, 2016, on kidnapping and conspiracy to kidnap charges.
Edward McGill, 46, was arrested Oct. 17, 2016, on a charge of receiving stolen property.
Ervie Fairbanks, 33, was arrested Oct. 17, 2016, on a probation warrant for manufacture of a controlled substance.
Jean-Paul Carrasco, 42, was arrested Oct. 17, 2016, on a felony bad check charge.
Jeremy Darby, 31, was arrested Oct. 17, 2016, on a hit from the National Crime Information Center database.
Jonathan Joiner, 31, was arrested Oct. 17, 2016, on a probation violation charge.
Joseph Northrop, 45, was arrested Oct. 17, 2016, on accessory after the fact to burglary and possession of paraphernalia charges.
Justin Stabler, 30, was arrested Oct. 17, 2016, on a forgery, counterfeit instrument charge.
Kenyatta Washington, 21, was arrested Oct. 17, 2016, on a charge of robbery by assault.
Krystal Williams, 30, was arrested Oct. 17, 2016, on a probation warrant for insurance fraud.
Kurt Curtis, 42, was arrested Oct. 17, 2016, on possession of a controlled substance and possession of precursor charges.
Leanne Hilburn, 28, was arrested Oct. 17, 2016, on a probation violation charge.
Malcolm Dedeaux, 48, was arrested Oct. 17, 2016, on two counts of burglary, grand larceny and taking of a motor vehicle charges.
Marilyn Garcia, 33, was arrested Oct. 17, 2016, on two counts of transfer of a controlled substance, controlled substance violations and sale of controlled substance charges.
Megan Hammack, 36, was arrested Oct. 17, 2016, on a computer identity theft charge.
Michael Coleman, 42, was arrested Oct. 17, 2016, on possession of methamphetamine and probation violation charges
Milas Blaycock, 57, was arrested Oct. 17, 2016, on failure to register as a sex offender charges.
Nancy Thompson, 38, was arrested Oct. 17, 2016, on possession of a controlled substance, providing false information and possession of marijuana.
Phillip Hampton, 32, was arrested Oct. 17, 2016, on an illegal possession of a controlled substance charge.
Ronald Broadnax Jr., 41, was arrested Oct. 17, 2016, on a charge of shooting into a dwelling house.
Shane Johnson, 29, was arrested Oct. 17, 2016, on two counts of possession of methamphetamine and a charge of possession of a firearm by convicted felon.
Tiffany Scruggs, 25, was arrested Oct. 17, 2016, on robbery by assault and stolen property charges.
Comments