A stolen 18-wheeler found in Georgia led to arrest of Delisle man

Gulfport police arrested a local man after a stolen tractor-trailer and backhoe showed up in a Georgia town.
Police said in a press release 48-year-old Malcolm Joseph Dedeaux was arrested Monday on charges of burglary, motor vehicle theft and grand larceny while he visited the Harrison County jail on an unrelated matter.
On Sept. 28, a man entered a business on Three Rivers Road on took an 18-wheeler tractor-trailer and backhoe, police said, and the equipment was found Oct. 4 in Talbotton, Georgia, by the Talbot County Sheriff’s Department.
Gulfport police said Dedeaux was developed as a suspect after the equipment was found.
He is held at the Harrison County jail on a $150,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Louise D. Ladner, but Gulfport Sgt. Joshua Bromen said Dedeaux will be unable to bond out because he currently out of jail on bond for a vehicle burglary charge in Harrison County.
