Update: Women shove man down, rob him in his hotel room, police say

Two South Alabama women robbed a man while assaulting him in his hotel room the 1800 block of Beach Boulevard, Biloxi Police Detective Nick Sonnier said.
Police arrested Tiffany Christine Scruggs, 25, of Mobile, and Kenyatta Nicole Washington, 21, of Pritchard, early Monday on a charge of robbery by assault.
“It appears to be random,” Sonnier said. “The man said he didn’t know them. There was no relationship involved.”
The man told police he heard a knock on his hotel room door and two women came in. He said they shoved him down and he fell over, Sonnier said.
The women stole the man’s wallet and left in a vehicle, he said.
They were arrested when Gulfport police stopped a vehicle matching the description of the alleged getaway car, Sonnier said.
Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain set bond for each of them at $100,000. They were booked at the Harrison County jail.
Scruggs also is wanted in Clarke County on a stolen property charge, the Harrison County jail docket shows.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
