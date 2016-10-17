South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for week ending Oct. 16

Kickcardo Dieon Hurley, 35, was arrested Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm.
Ricardo Zamorano, 40, was arrested Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, on a probation warrant while under supervision for conviction of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance from a 2009 conviction.
Simon Jackson Patterson, 30, was arrested Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm.
Chaivas Martel Parker, 30, was arrested Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, on a charge of possession with intent to distribute cocaine.
Gerone Antonio White, 20, was arrested Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, on a court order to appear on five counts of auto burglary from charges filed in 2015.
Chad Eric Barber, 34, was arrested Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, on a charge of receiving stolen property.
Justin Richard Campisi, 22, was arrested Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, on a probation warrant while on supervision on a credit card fraud conviction from a 2012 arrest.
Henry Chase Stinson, 23, was arrested Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, on a charge of possession of meth, and misdemeanor charges of DUI (substance), possession of paraphernalia, contributing to the neglect/delinquency of a child, failure to show proof of insurance and switched tag/no tag.
Ashley Marie Franklin, 29, was arrested Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, on a controlled substance charge and a court order to appear on charges of possession of a controlled substance and furnishing or taking prohibited items.
Antonio Jerrell Clark, 29, arrested on court order to appear on charges of sex offender failing to update registry and sex offender providing false information.
Chad Eric Barber, 34, was arrested Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, on a probation warrant for a burglary conviction from a 2010 arrest.
Carlos Lee Lamenz, 36, was arrested Saturday, October 15, 2016, on a charge of aggravated domestic assault.
Carver Brian Spiers, 52, was arrested Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, on two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Samantha Saucier-Dunham, 30, was arrested Oct. 15 on two counts of credit card fraud.
Robert Farmer, 47, was arrested Oct. 15 on a charge of home repair fraud.
King Tran, 33, was arrested Oct. 15 on a charge of possession with intent.
Richard Bias, 29, was arrested Oct. 15 on a charge of burglary.
Hunter McDaniel, 22, was arrested Oct. 15 on a charge of robbery.
Peyton Disinger, was arrested Oct. 15 on a charge of malicious mischief.
Elizabeth Page, 25, was arrested Oct. 15 on a charge of uttering forgery.
Hakeem Wright, 26, was arrested Oct. 15 on a charge of receiving stolen property.
Brittany Johnson, 27, was arrested Oct. 15 on a charge of credit card fraud.
Edward Lindsay, 64, was arrested Oct. 15 on the charges of possession with intent and possession of a gun by a felon.
Scottie Daniels, 51, was arrested Oct. 15 on a charge of violation of probation.
Aaron Allen, 21, was arrested Oct. 15 on a charge of possession with intent.
Brandon Thompson, 27, was arrested Oct. 15 on a charge of transfer of a controlled substance.
Jermaine Safford, 32, was arrested Oct. 15 on the charges of sale of a controlled substance and possession of cocaine.
Ryan Cory Johnson, 30, was arrested Oct. 13, 2016, on two counts of credit card fraud.
Romyron Desmond Brown, 25, was arrested Oct. 13, 2016, on a hold by the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
Shanee Peoples Lacarrol, 21, was arrested Oct. 13, 2016, on a charge of possession of Ecstasy.
Reginald Rene Norman, 31, was arrested after indictment on a charge of felony eluding.
Mikey Ken Dao, 20, was arrested Oct. 13, 2016, on a charge of possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
Lawrence Dewayne Duckworth, 33, was arrested Oct. 13, 2016, on charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, auto theft, and a bench warrant.
Melvin Joseph Fields, 34, was arrested Oct. 13, 2016, on charges of armed robbery and tampering with evidence, and a hold on an armed robbery charge from 2010, and a misdemeanor charge of false information.
Carl Shane Cox, 44, was arrested Oct. 13, 2016, on a charge of false pretense.
John C. Carson, 77, was arrested Oct. 13, 2016, on two counts of felony DUI (third offense).
Caitlen Leigh Baker, 27, was arrested Oct. 13, 2016, on a charge of credit card fraud.
Dontarious Kentrell West, 22, was arrested Oct. 13, 2016, on a charge of armed robbery and a court order to appear on a charge of possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
Andrew Allen Overal, 28, was arrested Oct. 13, 2016, on a probation warrant.
Allan Huy Vo, 18, was arrested Oct. 13, 2016, on a charge of possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
Antonio Clayshun Jr., 23, was arrested Oct. 13, 2016, on a probation warrant involving a 2012 burglary conviction.
Brent Edward Fayard, 40, was arrested Oct. 13, 2016, on a charge of hindering apprehension and a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct/failure to comply.
Austin John Bruce Landry, 22, was arrested Oct. 13, 2016, on charges of possession with intent to distribute hashish and marijuana.
Alex Jackie Pearson, 66, was arrested Oct. 13, 2016, on charges of sexual battery and unlawful touching of a child.
Alex Hope Prince-Artis, 24, was arrested Oct. 13, 2016, on a probation warrant.
Natalie Killen, 34, was arrested Oct. 12 on the charges of possession of meth and violation of probation.
Shelby Prima, 24, was arrested Oct. 12 on a charge of uttering forgery.
Odelle Scott, 33, was arrested Oct. 12 on the charges of rape and kidnapping.
Loan Nguyen, 44, was arrested Oct. 12 on a charge of bad check.
Danny Myers, 29, was arrested Oct. 12 on a charge of possession with intent.
Johnelle Thomas, 41, was arrested Oct. 12 on a charge of uttering forgery.
Cottrell Holiday, 34, was arrested Oct. 12 on a charge of receiving stolen property.
Christopher Pankey, 24, was arrested Oct. 12 on a charge of possession of meth.
John Ellis Cole, 36, was arrested Oct. 12 on a charge of sale of a controlled substance.
Jared Rich, 33, was arrested Oct. 12 on a charge of violation of probation.
Mallou Holifield III was arrested Oct. 12 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Brandy Barrett, 34, was arrested Oct. 12 on a charge of possession with intent.
Jayson Davidson, 30, was arrested Oct. 12 on a charge of violation of probation.
Tony Smith, 58, was arrested Oct. 11 on the charges of possession with intent and possession of a controlled substance.
Michael Jones was arrested Oct. 11 on the charges of felony DUI, endangering a child through DUI, smuggling contraband to a prisoner, child restraint violation, driving with suspended license, leaving scene of accident and reckless driving.
KatelinMartin, 20, was arrested Oct. 11 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Tabatha Blafantz, 36, was arrested Oct. 11 on a charge of check fraud.
Daniel Wayne Lambert, 47, was arrested Oct. 11 on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender.
Jonanathan Reed, 25, was arrested Oct. 11 on a charge of violation of probation.
Janis Glasier, 39, was arrested Oct. 11 on a charge of possession of meth.
Douglas Hendricks, 34, was arrested Oct. 11 on a charge of uttering forgery.
Jason Anderson, 22, was arrested Oct. 11 on two counts of burglary.
Dustin Emerson was arrested Oct. 11 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Jasy French, 48, was arrested Oct. 11 on a charge of grand larceny.
Demario Coleman, 28, was arrested Oct. 11 on two counts possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Demetri Price, 42, was arrested Oct. 11 on the charges of violation of probation and arson.
Donna Arnott, 38, was arrested Oct. 11 on a charge of trafficking cannaboids.
Joseph Bridges, 61, was arrested Oct. 10 on a charge of simple assault on a police officer.
Craig Taylor, 40, was arrested Oct. 10 on a charge of violation of probation.
Cedric Jackson, 49, was arrested Oct. 10 on the charges of third DUI, speeding and no proof of insurance.
Brandon Boudreaux, 23, was arrested Oct. 10 on the charges of burglary, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Jacob Teague, 23, was arrested Oct. 10 on a charge of sale of a controlled substance.