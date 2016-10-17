South Mississippi mug shots from felony arrests for Oct. 15-16, 2016

Simon Jackson Patterson, 30, was arrested Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm.
Jerry Ray Gilbert, 53, was arrested Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, on a charge of credit card fraud.
Antonio Jerrell Clark, 29, arrested on court order to appear on charges of sex offender failing to update registry and sex offender providing false information.
Ashley Marie Franklin, 29, was arrested Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, on a controlled substance charge and a court order to appear on charges of possession of a controlled substance and furnishing or taking prohibited items.
Carlos Lee Lamenz, 36, was arrested Saturday, October 15, 2016, on a charge of aggravated domestic assault.
Carver Brian Spiers, 52, was arrested Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, on two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Chad Eric Barber, 34, was arrested Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, on a probation warrant for a burglary conviction from a 2010 arrest.
Chaivas Martel Parker, 30, was arrested Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, on a charge of possession with intent to distribute cocaine.
Chad Eric Barber, 34, was arrested Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, on a charge of receiving stolen property.
Gerone Antonio White, 20, was arrested Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, on a court order to appear on five counts of auto burglary from charges filed in 2015.
Henry Chase Stinson, 23, was arrested Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, on a charge of possession of meth, and misdemeanor charges of DUI (substance), possession of paraphernalia, contributing to the neglect/delinquency of a child, failure to show proof of insurance and switched tag/no tag.
Justin Richard Campisi, 22, was arrested Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, on a probation warrant while on supervision on a credit card fraud conviction from a 2012 arrest.
Kickcardo Dieon Hurley, 35, was arrested Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm.
Ricardo Zamorano, 40, was arrested Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, on a probation warrant while under supervision for conviction of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance from a 2009 conviction.
Sidney Gerald Cantelli, 27, was arrested Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, on a hold for an unspecified law enforcement agency.
