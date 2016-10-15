South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Friday, Oct. 14, 2016

Robert Farmer, 47, was arrested Oct. 15 on a charge of home repair fraud.
Jermaine Safford, 32, was arrested Oct. 15 on the charges of sale of a controlled substance and possession of cocaine.
Scottie Daniels, 51, was arrested Oct. 15 on a charge of violation of probation.
Aaron Allen, 21, was arrested Oct. 15 on a charge of possession with intent.
Brandon Thompson, 27, was arrested Oct. 15 on a charge of transfer of a controlled substance.
Brittany Johnson, 27, was arrested Oct. 15 on a charge of credit card fraud.
Edward Lindsay, 64, was arrested Oct. 15 on the charges of possession with intent and possession of a gun by a felon.
Elizabeth Page, 25, was arrested Oct. 15 on a charge of uttering forgery.
Hakeem Wright, 26, was arrested Oct. 15 on a charge of receiving stolen property.
Hunter McDaniel, 22, was arrested Oct. 15 on a charge of robbery.
King Tran, 33, was arrested Oct. 15 on a charge of possession with intent.
Peyton Disinger, was arrested Oct. 15 on a charge of malicious mischief.
Richard Bias, 29, was arrested Oct. 15 on a charge of burglary.
Samantha Saucier-Dunham, 30, was arrested Oct. 15 on two counts of credit card fraud.
Comments