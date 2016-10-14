License-plate reader leads to arrest in Gulfport

A Gulfport man who passed a Harrison County deputy’s vehicle Friday on Interstate 10 was arrested after a license-plate reader issued an alert that the minivan he was driving was reported stolen.
Hakeem Edward Wright, 26, of Gulfport was driving a 2012 Honda minivan on I-10 when he passed sheriff’s Lt. Brandon Hendry. The license-plate reader in Hendry’s vehicle indicated the minivan was stolen.
Wright was stopped on Lorraine Road near I-10 in Gulfport and taken into custody.
The investigation revealed the minivan had been reported stolen Wednesday in Newton.
Wright was booked into the Harrison County jail on a felony count of receiving stolen property charge. Justice Court Judge Melvin Ray set bond at $25,000.
Comments