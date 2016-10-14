Builder did such a bad job, he faces a felony, sheriff says

The Sheriff’s Department has arrested Robert Larry Farmer, 47, of Vancleave, on a felony charge of contractor fraud.
Farmer represented himself as a licensed contractor when he was hired for a home repair on CNC Ranch Road in Gulfport, Sheriff Troy Peterson said in a news release.
The victim paid him $17,500 to replace windows and doors, and complete additional remodeling on their home, the release said.
“According to the victim, Farmer worked on the residence and incorrectly replaced the windows and doors, causing extensive damage to the residence,” the news release said.
Investigators found out Farmer was not licensed. Residents can search to find out if a contractor is licensed in Mississippi on the state Board of Contractors website. A complaint against Farmer has been filed with the state board.
Farmer was booked Friday into the Harrison County jail on a $25,000 bond.
