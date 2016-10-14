He cut the Mustang’s rag top, now cops are looking for him

The Police Department is looking for an unidentified man in connection with the burglary or attempted burglary of a Ford Mustang parked on the first floor of IP Casino Resort’s parking garage just after midnight on Oct. 4.
Investigator Steve Kelly said the man, caught on surveillance tap, allegedly cut the canvas top on the 2000 convertible and damaged the glove compartment. Kelly said the owner is trying to determine if anything was taken from the vehicle.
Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to call Kelly at 228-702-3149, or call Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.
