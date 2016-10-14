Crime

October 14, 2016 3:58 PM

Gautier man gets maximum sentence for cocaine transaction

A Gautier man has been given the maximum sentence after a jury found him guilty of “transferring” cocaine to a confidential informant at a residence near an elementary school.

Judge Kathy Jackson on Friday ordered John Ellis Cole, 36, to serve 16 years in prison and pay court costs, lab fees, a $1,000 fine and $100 to the Crime Victims Compensation Fund.

The district attorney’s office said in a press release the transfer occurred May 28, 2014, at a home within 1,500 feet of College Park Elementary School. Cole transferred less than 2 grams of cocaine to an informant wearing an audio/video recording device.

Cole has two other transfer cases pending with a trial date of Jan. 24.

The South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team investigated the case.

