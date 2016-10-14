Crime

October 14, 2016 2:40 PM

Can you identify this man?

By Regina Zilbermints

rzilbermints@sunherald.com

Waveland police are asking for help to identify a man they say is connected to a credit card fraud case.

The man has a cross tattoo on the inside of his left forearm and possibly a tattoo of written words, authorities said.

The vehicle he is using appears to be an older model Ford Expedition or Explorer.

Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to a felony arrest. Tipsters can visit mscoastcrimestoppers.com or call 1-877-787-5898.

Anyone with information can also contact Waveland police Investigator David Buckley at 228-467-3669 Ext. 229 or dbuckley@wavelandpolice.com.

