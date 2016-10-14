Crime

October 14, 2016 2:04 PM

Arrest made in Biloxi armed robbery

By Regina Zilbermints

Police have made an arrest in a Sept. 30 armed robbery in Biloxi, officials said.

Dontavious Kentrell West, 22, of Biloxi, was arrested in Dawson, Georgia, on an armed robbery charge, Biloxi police said.

He is accused in a robbery in the 200 block of Iberville Drive.

Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain had issued a warrant with a bond of $150,000. Police in Dawson arrested West on Oct. 3.

He waived extradition and was taken back to Mississippi, where he was booked into jail.

