Store clerk shot in Pascagoula awaiting possible surgery

Police believe the masked gunman shot quickly, then ran.
The robbery happened at 3 a.m. Thursday at the Murphy Express gas station in front of the Lowe’s parking lot. The man shot the clerk before she even had a chance to open the cash register, police said Friday.
He got no money. And left Daphne Collins, 39, with a .22 caliber bullet lodged in her spine.
Collins was taken to nearby Singing River Hospital and then transferred to a hospital in New Orleans that had her under observation on Friday to see if she’s a candidate for surgery.
“They’re trying to decide the best course of action,” Pascagoula police Lt. Doug Adams told the Sun Herald.
He walks in. She is trying to duck down. He shoots.
Lt. Doug Adams, Pascagoula Police Department
At the Murphy Express, at the corner of U.S. 90 and Chicot Road between Taco Bell and Checker’s, police believe the gunman walked in with the .22 caliber semi-automatic handgun and confronted the clerk right way.
The gunman shot her one time before he fled. Surveillance video captured him reaching over the counter with his gun. Police believe she ducked down or tried to duck behind the counter to avoid being shot.
“He walks in. She is trying to duck down. He shoots,” Adams explained. “If you look in the pictures, you’ll see his hand is across the counter. It happened fast.”
Adams said, they are not sure where in her body he shot her, but believe the small caliber bullet traveled to her spine, where it lodged.
The man police described as black, 5-foot-11 and 165 pounds, ran from the building and remained on foot, police said. It was a short attempt at a robbery.
Police said he walked into the store wearing a black and gold mask with Saints emblems on it. They found it later. It looks like makeshift ski mask — a Saints scarf with eye holes cut into it. He also was wearing a maroon top, black pants and white tennis shoes.
Lt. Adams said Pascagoula hasn’t had a convenience store clerk shot on duty in 20 years. One was killed during a robbery in the mid-1990s, at a Circle K store on the corner of Eden Street and Old Mobile Highway.
“Most people who rob, come to rob. They don’t usually shoot you,” Adams said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Pascagoula Police Department at 228-762-2211, or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.
