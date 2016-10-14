Waveland teen charged in theft that occurred during Gulfport-Hancock game

A Waveland teen has been charged in connection with the theft of personal items left in the Gulfport High locker room during their game at Hancock High on Oct. 7, 2016.
Robert Washington Jr., 18, of Waveland, was arrested Friday by Hancock County Sheriff's Department, charged with felony burglary of a commercial building.
Deputy Chief Don Bass said Washington turned himself in at the Sheriff’s Office on Friday morning after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He is awaiting an initial appearance to set bond.
Two 17-year-olds were charged with petit larceny in the case on Oct. 8, 2016, the day after the thefts.
Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam told the Sun Herald that the two teens and an adult are responsible for stealing several items — including 10 cellphones — from the visitors’ locker room during the football game. The thieves got into the locker room through an unlocked door at the gymnasium, Adam said.
Some of the stolen items were recovered when the juveniles were arrested Saturday. However, Bass said not all items have been recovered and the investigation is ongoing.
Staff writer Justin Vicory contributed to this report.
Kate Magandy: 228-896-2344, @kmagandy
Comments