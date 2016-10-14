South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Oct. 13, 2016

Justin Scott Dean, 21, was arrested Oct. 13, 2016, on nine counts of burglary.
Alex Hope Prince-Artis, 24, was arrested Oct. 13, 2016, on a probation warrant.
Alex Jackie Pearson, 66, was arrested Oct. 13, 2016, on charges of sexual battery and unlawful touching of a child.
Allan Huy Vo, 18, was arrested Oct. 13, 2016, on a charge of possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
Andrew Allen Overal, 28, was arrested Oct. 13, 2016, on a probation warrant.
Austin John Bruce Landry, 22, was arrested Oct. 13, 2016, on charges of possession with intent to distribute hashish and marijuana.
Brent Edward Fayard, 40, was arrested Oct. 13, 2016, on a charge of hindering apprehension and a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct/failure to comply.
Caitlen Leigh Baker, 27, was arrested Oct. 13, 2016, on a charge of credit card fraud.
Carl Shane Cox, 44, was arrested Oct. 13, 2016, on a charge of false pretense.
Cory Joe Demoss, 24, was arrested Oct. 13, 2016, was arrested Oct. 13, 2016, on a charge of possession with intent to distribute crystal meth and possession with intent to distribute an unspecified controlled substance.
Dontarious Kentrell West, 22, was arrested Oct. 13, 2016, on a charge of armed robbery and a court order to appear on a charge of possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
John C. Carson, 77, was arrested Oct. 13, 2016, on two counts of felony DUI (third offense).
Lawrence Dewayne Duckworth, 33, was arrested Oct. 13, 2016, on charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, auto theft, and a bench warrant.
Melvin Joseph Fields, 34, was arrested Oct. 13, 2016, on charges of armed robbery and tampering with evidence, and a hold on an armed robbery charge from 2010, and a misdemeanor charge of false information.
Mikey Ken Dao, 20, was arrested Oct. 13, 2016, on a charge of possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
Reginald Rene Norman, 31, was arrested after indictment on a charge of felony eluding.
Romyron Desmond Brown, 25, was arrested Oct. 13, 2016, on a hold by the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
Ryan Cory Johnson, 30, was arrested Oct. 13, 2016, on two counts of credit card fraud.
Shanee Peoples Lacarrol, 21, was arrested Oct. 13, 2016, on a charge of possession of Ecstasy.
