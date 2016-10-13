Crime

October 13, 2016 3:25 PM

Update: Man used fake gun to rob gas station, police say

By Robin Fitzgerald

Gulfport

Police have arrested a man they said concealed his face while using a fake gun in the robbery of a gas station early Thursday.

Police said the man is Melvin Jaquan Fennell, 26, of Sumrall.

The holdup at the Exxon gas station on 30th Avenue was reported at 2:10 a.m.

Police learned a man went into the store with his face concealed by clothing and held what appeared to be a gun, police Sgt. Josh Bromen said. The man left with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police obtained a description of his vehicle and Long Beach police stopped the car, Bromen said.

The gun was recovered.

“It was determined to be a fake gun, but he implied it was a real gun,” Bromen said.

Police arrested Fennell on charges of armed robbery and tampering with evidence, and a misdemeanor charge of false information.

Fennell was booked at the Harrison County jail.

Judge Brandon Ladner set his bonds at $260,000.

The misdemeanor charge has a preset bond of $667.29.

