Update: Felon kidnapped, raped, assaulted ex-girlfriend, police say

Police have arrested a man they say held his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint and forced her into her home.
Once inside, Odelle Scott, 33, of Beaumont, physically assaulted and raped her, Police Sgt. Joshua Bromen said.
Scott, a convicted felon, had driven to Gulfport to see the woman and showed up Wednesday at her home on 54th Avenue, Bromen said.
After the alleged assault, Scott took the woman to Memorial Hospital at Gulfport, where personnel notified police a possible crime had been committed.
The woman’s injuries included bruises, Bromen said.
Police found Scott in the parking lot, he said.
Police arrested Scott on charges of kidnapping and rape. The woman was released from the hospital.
Scott was booked at the Harrison County jail and held on a $500,000 bond set by by Judge Brandon Ladner.
Scott will be held with no bond for the Mississippi Department of Corrections on a probation warrant. That previous conviction was not immediately available on the Harrison County jail docket.
Other jail records show he had been arrested in Perry County in 2013 on charges of sale of cocaine, possession of cocaine and a parole warrant on an unspecified conviction.
Scott also had been arrested in Perry County in 2007 on a probation warrant and misdemeanor charges, to include exhibiting a weapon.
