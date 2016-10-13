Woman wounded in gas station holdup; armed robber wore maroon shirt

Police are looking for an armed robber who fired a shot at a store clerk, wounding her, before he fled.
The man went in the Murphy gas station at Chicot Road and U.S. 90, also known as Denny Avenue, about 3 a.m. with a .22 semi-automatic gun, Police Lt. Doug Adams said.
“The woman’s injury is not believed to be life-threatening at this time,” he said.
The man is black, 5-foot-11, weighs 160 to 170 pounds and was wearing a maroon shirt, black pants and white tennis shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Pascagoula Police Department at 228-762-2211, or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.
SunHerald.com will update this report as details become available.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments