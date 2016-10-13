South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016

Brandy Barrett, 34, was arrested Oct. 12 on a charge of possession with intent.
Christopher Pankey, 24, was arrested Oct. 12 on a charge of possession of meth.
Cottrell Holiday, 34, was arrested Oct. 12 on a charge of receiving stolen property.
Danny Myers, 29, was arrested Oct. 12 on a charge of possession with intent.
Jared Rich, 33, was arrested Oct. 12 on a charge of violation of probation.
Jayson Davidson, 30, was arrested Oct. 12 on a charge of violation of probation.
John Ellis Cole, 36, was arrested Oct. 12 on a charge of sale of a controlled substance.
Johnelle Thomas, 41, was arrested Oct. 12 on a charge of uttering forgery.
Loan Nguyen, 44, was arrested Oct. 12 on a charge of bad check.
Mallou Holifield III was arrested Oct. 12 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Natalie Killen, 34, was arrested Oct. 12 on the charges of possession of meth and violation of probation.
Odelle Scott, 33, was arrested Oct. 12 on the charges of rape and kidnapping.
Shelby Prima, 24, was arrested Oct. 12 on a charge of uttering forgery.
Antonio Hinton, 37, was arrested Oct. 12 on a charge of sale of crack.
