Sex offender held on charge of failing to register his addess

A man convicted of unlawful sexual contact about 16 years ago has been arrested for failing to register his address.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department arrested Daniel Wayne Lambert, 47, on Tuesday.
He had registered his address April 11, listing a home address of Shingle Mill Landing, a hunting and fishing camp in Moss Point, the state Sex Offender Registry shows.
No current address or employer or vehicle information could be found, the registry says.
Lambert was convicted in New Castle, Delaware in 2003.
SunHerald.com is working on an updated report.
Comments