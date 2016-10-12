‘We’ve been set up,’ co-defendant says after meth, pot pick-up

A Pass Christian man faces 10 years to life in prison after using a different name, and a local address that wasn’t his, to receive shipments of crystal meth and marijuana from California.
Brandon Wayne Bullock, 32, has pleaded guilty to a meth-trafficking conspiracy prosecuted in federal court in Mobile, Alabama.
Bullock had traveled to California in March, when a co-defendant obtained 2.2 pounds of crystal meth and 2.8 pounds of marijuana, according to his plea agreement. Bullock shipped the packages by Express Mail, using an assumed name and address on Kiln Road and claiming he lived there.
The return addresses had names of different men with addresses in Inglewood, California. One of the addresses was that of a hotel.
A U.S. postal inspector intercepted the packages in Mobile, Alabama, before the packages could be sent to Mississippi.
Bullock called the U.S. Postal Service in Gulfport on March 29, identified himself by the assumed name, and asked about his packages, the plea document said.
How the setup unfolded
A postal inspector, acting under cover, told him the boxes had been sent to the Mobile Downtown Post Office by mistake, and arranged for him to pick them up the next day in Mobile.
Narcotics officers with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office watched as Bullock drove up to the Post Office in a U-Haul van. One of his two passengers went in the Post Office, showed paperwork with the parcel labels and tracking numbers, and signed for the packages, saying the recipient was his cousin.
Meanwhile, Bullock circled the area three times, traveling the wrong way on a one-way street, and parked.
The postal inspector and a deputy stopped the man with the packages outside the Post Office, and inquired about the contents. The man, whose federal charges were later dismissed, said it was car parts, an affidavit said.
‘We’ve been set up’
Bullock and his passengers were taken into custody.
As the three talked “freely” in front of investigators at the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, one passenger put his head down and said, “That’s some b-------, the Big Man should have came and picked the s--- up himself,” an affidavit said.
To which the man who signed for the packages said, “I know! It feels like we’ve been set up.”
Bullock was taken before a magistrate judge in Gulfport on Tuesday. Allegations against him were transferred to federal court in Mobile to conclude the prosecution. He will be sentenced Nov. 18.
Prosecutors believe Bullock was a “minor” participant in the conspiracy, his plea agreement said.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307
