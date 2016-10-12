12-year-old student arrested in middle school bomb threat

A 12-year-old student at East Central Middle School has been taken into custody for making a fake bomb threat at East Central Middle School last week, officials said.
The student allegedly wrote a note saying there was a bomb on campus on Oct. 5, resulting in the evacuation of students while authorities searched for the bomb. Another bomb threat was made the same day at St. Martin Middle School.
Jackson County sheriff’s deputies identified the student as a suspect after finding evidence linking him to the crime. He has been taken into custody and turned over to the Jackson County Youth Court.
The Jackson County School District is expected to decided Monday whether the student will be allowed to return to school or face expulsion.
The bomb threat at St. Martin Middle School was the third scare since Sept. 20. These threats along with the East Central threat make four bomb threats at a Coast school in the past three weeks.
Anyone with information about any of the incidents should call 769-3065 or 762-3063. Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers is offering a $500 reward for information leading to a felony arrest in the case. Those with information can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.
Margaret Baker: 228-896-0538, @Margar45
