South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016

Demario Coleman, 28, was arrested Oct. 11 on two counts possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Demetri Price, 42, was arrested Oct. 11 on the charges of violation of probation and arson.
Donna Arnott, 38, was arrested Oct. 11 on a charge of trafficking cannaboids.
Douglas Hendricks, 34, was arrested Oct. 11 on a charge of uttering forgery.
Dustin Emerson was arrested Oct. 11 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Janis Glasier, 39, was arrested Oct. 11 on a charge of possession of meth.
Jason Anderson, 22, was arrested Oct. 11 on two counts of burglary.
Jasy French, 48, was arrested Oct. 11 on a charge of grand larceny.
Jonanathan Reed, 25, was arrested Oct. 11 on a charge of violation of probation.
KatelinMartin, 20, was arrested Oct. 11 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Tabatha Blafantz, 36, was arrested Oct. 11 on a charge of check fraud.
Daniel Wayne Lambert, 47, was arrested Oct. 11 on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender.
Michael Jones was arrested Oct. 11 on the charges of felony DUI, endangering a child through DUI, smuggling contraband to a prisoner, child restraint violation, driving with suspended license, leaving scene of accident and reckless driving.
Tony Smith, 58, was arrested Oct. 11 on the charges of possession with intent and possession of a controlled substance.
