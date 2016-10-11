Pascagoula man ‘abused children in his family for more than 25 years’

A Pascagoula man who sexually abused four child relatives was sentenced Tuesday to three life sentences in prison.
After a two-day trial, Spartacus Alford, 45, was found guilty of two counts of sexual battery, one count of attempted sexual battery and one count of touching a child for lustful purposes.
The jury only deliberated for 15 minutes before reaching the verdict, said District Attorney Tony Lawrence in a press release.
Circuit Court Judge Kathy Jackson ordered Alford to serve the maximum sentences concurrently, which totals to three life sentences plus 15 years.
The abuse occurred between March and October 2010, when Alford was living with relatives, the release stated. A female relative initially told her brother that Alford was sexually abusing her, but they didn’t tell their mother until two years later.
At the trial, three other relatives said in sworn testimony that they were also abused as children by Alford, while he lived with each of them at different times.
“This defendant has abused children in his family for more than 25 years,” said Assistant District Attorney Cherie Wade. “I am proud of the victim in this case, who came forward about the abuse and gave other members of her family the courage to come forward about the abuse they suffered at the hands of the defendant.”
“The defendant abused the trust the family placed in him to be around their children,” said District Attorney Tony Lawrence. “Four children lost their innocence due to his depraved sexual abuse. I am proud the jury heard the evidence and found him guilty.”
The Pascagoula Police Department investigated the case.
Lauren Walck: 228-896-2393, @laurenwalck
