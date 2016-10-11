Crime

October 11, 2016 4:57 PM

Men sought in theft left casino in car with sunroof, police say

Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

Biloxi

Two men sought in the theft of expensive chrome rims and tires left a Biloxi casino resort in a car with a sunroof, Biloxi police Investigator Tom Lamb said.

The 18-inch rims and new tires with less than 100 miles on them are worth about $1,600, Lamb said.

A guest at the IP Casino Resort reported the theft, saying it occurred about 10:30 p.m. Sept. 18.

Surveillance footage shows two men believed to have stolen the rims and the vehicle they used to leave, Lamb said.

“From a distance, the car looks like a (Nissan) Maxima or an Altima,” he said.

The men are each sought on a grand larceny charge.

To give a tip, call the Biloxi Police Department at 228-392-0641 or its Criminal Investigations Division at 228-435-6112. Or email the Biloxi Criminal Intelligence unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us.

Or tipsters can call Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 or give a tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.

Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

Related content

Crime

Comments

Videos

Cassie Barker surrenders to authorities

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos