Men sought in theft left casino in car with sunroof, police say

Two men sought in the theft of expensive chrome rims and tires left a Biloxi casino resort in a car with a sunroof, Biloxi police Investigator Tom Lamb said.
The 18-inch rims and new tires with less than 100 miles on them are worth about $1,600, Lamb said.
A guest at the IP Casino Resort reported the theft, saying it occurred about 10:30 p.m. Sept. 18.
Surveillance footage shows two men believed to have stolen the rims and the vehicle they used to leave, Lamb said.
“From a distance, the car looks like a (Nissan) Maxima or an Altima,” he said.
The men are each sought on a grand larceny charge.
To give a tip, call the Biloxi Police Department at 228-392-0641 or its Criminal Investigations Division at 228-435-6112. Or email the Biloxi Criminal Intelligence unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us.
Or tipsters can call Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 or give a tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
