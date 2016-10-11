Harrison County deputies searching for Mobile murder suspect

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department has issued an alert for law enforcement to be on the lookout for an armed man sought on a murder warrant in Mobile.
James Edward Price, 52, is former military, wearing camouflage and is believed to have weapons in his gray 2006 GMC 1500 Sierra pickup truck with an Alabama tag, the alert said.
Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said he is not aware if Price has been spotted on the Mississippi Coast.
“Any time dispatchers get a BOLO that is in District 8, the southern region, from Mobile to Slidell, we put it out,” Peterson said.
BOLO is an alert that means “be on the lookout.”
Price is white, 5-feet-9, weighs about 190 pounds, is bald-headed with a mustache.
The public is asked to call their local law enforcement agency if they spot the vehicle or the suspect.
SunHerald.com will update this report if details develop.
Comments