He allegedly sold drugs while on probation. Now he’s heading to prison.

A man on probation is going back to prison after Biloxi police put him under surveillance and documented drug deals, documents in federal court show.
Tiquese Pinky “TY” Moody, 26, was on probation for a federal drug conviction when Biloxi police arrested him Sept. 14 on multiple drug charges involving marijuana and cocaine.
Chief U.S. District Judge Louis Guirola Jr. revoked Moody’s probation Thurday and sentenced him to 12 months in prison.
Moody still faces prosecution on the state charges, a court document said.
Undercover Biloxi police were watching and recording Moody’s alleged drug activity from Aug. 22 until his recent arrest, a court paper said.
A copy of Biloxi police records show Moody sold more than 100 grams of marijuana in drug deals near the intersection of Greater Avenue and Orchid Street and at a home, and 56 grams of cocaine at a residence.
He was arrested after a search of his home revealed items including a gallon-sized plastic bag containing more than 415 grams of a marijuana blend, the documents said.
Police said they found large and small digital scales, three boxes of sandwich bags and loose Choir Boy cooper wool scouring pads. The pads, sold for cleaning, are known as an item used to smoke crack cocaine while retaining some of the cocaine vapor.
Police arrested Moody on four counts of possession with intent to distribute marijuana and one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine.
He had accepted a plea bargain in 2013 on a federal charge of misprision of felony. He admitted he knew of plans to distribute cocaine and crack cocaine in Gulfport on Aug. 8, 2011, and failed to report it.
The Gulfport police arrest became part of a federal cocaine distribution investigation. Moody accepted a plea deal on a lesser charge. Then-U.S. District Judge Walter J. Gex III sentenced him to 31 months in prison, one year of probation and fined him $6,000 on July 17, 2013.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
