Man accused of assaulting police officer during disturbance call

A man assaulted a Biloxi police officer who was responding to a disturbance call at a home on Murray Street, police Sgt. O’Neal Adams said.
Joseph Eugene Bridges, 61, struck an officer with an open hand about 9:53 a.m. Monday, Adams said.
The officer, whose injuries were minor, and another officer were responding to the 600 block of Murray Street on a call reporting a man was acting disorderly and disrupting a household, he said.
Police arrested Bridges on a charge of simple assault on a police officer. The charge is a felony.
The officer did not require medical treatment, Adams said. Justice Court Judge Bruce Strong set bond at $25,000.
Police also arrested Bridges on a misdemeanor charge of disturbing the family peace, the jail docket shows. The bond on that charge is $1,000.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments