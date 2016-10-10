Family unharmed when felon fires gun, striking their home, police say

A felon was arrested Saturday after he fired at a man on Old Pass Road and the shot went into a home where a woman and children were, police said.
The woman and children were not injured during the gunfire, Gulfport Police Sgt. Damon McDaniel said.
Police arrested 18-year-old Cortez Deaundre Winters on multiple charges, questioned him and took him to the Harrison County jail.
“There was some serious follow-up,” McDaniel said, noting safety concerns.
Patrol officers responded to an 11:15 a.m. report Saturday of a shooting at a home in the 4800 block of Old Pass Road. They spoke with a woman who said shots someone she didn’t know had fired shots into her home, McDaniel said.
The follow-up investigation revealed Winters and an unknown man were arguing outside when Winters pulled out a gun and fired shots at the man as the man ran off, he said.
“When we found him in an apartment at William Bell Apartments, he was in possession of marijuana and a firearm,” McDaniel said.
It wasn’t clear if Winters lives at the apartment complex on 65th Avenue.
Police arrested Winters on charges of shooting into a dwelling, a felon in possession of a firearm and possession with intent to distribute marijuana. He was jailed in less than five hours of the shooting.
Winters is held on a $450,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Melvin Ray.
He was on probation, having been convicted in the 2015 burglary of a home.
The Mississippi Department of Corrections has placed a hold on Winters on a probation warrant. He is not eligible to post bail pending a hearing on his probation status.
What happened to the man Winters allegedly shot at is unknown.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
