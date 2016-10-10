South Mississippi felony mugshots for week ending Oct. 9, 2016

Mathew John Baringer
Troy Carter, 24, was arrested Oct. 8, 2016, on a probation warrant charge for burglary of a dwelling.
Sonny Holmes, 29, was arrested Oct. 8, 2016, on felony shoplifting, no insurance and driving with a suspended license charges.
Sonja Hollis, 46, was arrested Oct. 9, 2016, on armed robbery and abusive calls/emergency phone charges.
Norman Barnes, 30, was arrested Oct. 8, 2016, on a revoked bond charge.
Ray Ferrell, 57, was arrested Oct. 8, 2016, on an attempted aggravated assault charge.
Marissa Kerse, 20, was arrested Oct. 9, 2016, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Matthew Barringer, 32, was arrested Oct. 8, 2016, on a charge of aggravated assault.
Cameron Clay, 23, was arrested Oct. 8, 2016, on a charge of defrauding an innkeeper.
Deandre Ball, 19, was arrested Oct. 9, 2016, on a charge of murder.
Cortez Winters, 18, was arrested Oct. 8, 2016, on possession of a weapon by a felon, shooting into a dwelling, possession of a controlled substance and on a probation warrant for burglary of a dwelling charges.
Javaro Evans, 26, was arrested Oct. 8, 2016, on a charge of possession of stolen property.
Zedric Smith, 20, was arrested Oct. 7 on a charge of robbery.
Travis McMurrary, 29, was arrested Oct. 7 on two counts photographing for lewd purposes.
Jamie Lynn Kelly, 36, was arrested Oct. 7 on the charge of violation of probation and possession of controlled substance.
Robert Winbourne, 31, was arrested Oct. 7 on a charge of burglary.
Laderrick Harmon, 32, was arrested Oct. 7 on a charge of malicious mischief.
Travis Farthing, 33, was arrested Oct. 7 on a charge of aggravated assault.
Orlando Isom, 31, was arrested Oct. 7 on three counts sale of a controlled substance and violation of probation.
Jimmy Lewis, 42, was arrested Oct. 7 on a charge of possession of meth.
Cheryl Winbourne, 58, was arrested Oct. 3 on a charge of accessory after the fact.
Briona Cooper, 40, was arrested Oct. 7 on a charge of possession of meth.
Britton Pearce, 52, was arrested Oct. 6 on a charge of taking a vehicle.
James Ladner, 23, was arrested Oct. 6 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Kendall Holmes, 27, was arrested Oct. 6 on two counts armed robbery.
Brittany Patalo, 23, was arrested Oct. 6 on a charge of burglary.
Bonnie Eleuterius, 27, was arrested Oct. 6 on the charges of child endangerment and DUI.
April Dramble, 28, was arrested Oct. 6 on the charges of armed robbery and receiving stolen property.
Austin Mills, 18, was arrested Oct. 6 on the charges of accessory after the fact and sale of a controlled substance.
Troy Jones, 26, was arrested Oct. 6 on a charge of taking a vehicle.
Robert Smith, 36, was arrested Oct. 6 on four counts possession with intent.
Nicklas Hinton, 35, was arrested Oct. 6 on a charge of possession of meth.
Imari Magee, 20, was arrested Oct. 6 on two counts possession of a controlled substance.
Bob Cunningham, 46, was arrested Oct. 6, 2016, on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance (marijuana).
Christian Miller, 24, was arrested Oct. 6 on a charge of obstructing justice.
Amanda Harris, 24, was arrested Oct. 6 on a charge of grand larceny.
Bruce Johnson, 40, was arrested Oct. 6 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Terry Jones, 55, was arrested Oct. 5, 2016, on a probation warrant.
Merry Anderson, 25, was arrested Oct. 5, 2016, on charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent, possession of chemical precursors and felony taking of a motor vehicle.
Nigel Quinn, 22, was arrested Oct. 5, 2016, on a probation violation charge.
Rayarmound Young, 30, was arrested Oct. 5, 2016, on a parole warrant.
Robert Grimes, 54, was arrested Oct. 5, 2016, on three counts of tax evasion.
Kristian Troclair, 23, was arrested Oct. 5, 2016, on two counts of burglary and a contempt of court charge.
Ladale Holloway, 38, was arrested Oct. 5, 2016, on charges of failure to stop motor vehicle when officer signals, receiving stolen property, expired tag, driving with a suspended license, expired tag, obstructing traffic, resisting by flight and possession of paraphernalia.
Kenneth Dixon, 34, was arrested Oct. 5, 2016, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.
Joseph Stokely, 47, was arrested Oct. 5, 2016, on a probation violation charge.
Hassan Bligen, 30, was arrested Oct. 5, 2016, on a hit from the National Crime Information Center database.
Jerry Ray Gilbert, 53, was arrested Oct. 5, 2016, on a charge of felony credit card fraud.
Allen Lawrence, 29, was arrested Oct. 5, 2016, on a bench warrant and a charge of embezzlement.
Brandon Boudreaux, 26, was arrested Oct. 5, 2016, on a hit from the National Crime Information Database, and charges of leaving the scene with injuries, suspended drivers license and no insurance.
Andria Carpenter, 33, was arrested Oct. 5, 2016, on two counts of harboring an escaped inmate.
Buck Clark, 46, was arrested Oct. 5, 2016, on a charge of embezzlement.
Alisa Pinion, 36, was arrested Oct. 5, 2016, on seven counts of forged, false or fraudulent prescription, a charge of felony escape and on a parole warrant from the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
Wayne Robertson, 50, was arrested Oct. 4 on a charge of possession of meth.
Johnny Abercrombie, 33, was arrested Oct. 4 on a charge of violation of probation.
Samuel Morton, 18, was arrested Oct. 4 on a charge of possession of stolen property.
Wendy Jones, 47, was arrested Oct. 4 on a charge of felony DUI.
Nattreen Booker, 34, was arrested Oct. 4 on a charge of embezzlement.
Roderick Harris, 45, was arrested Oct. 4 on a charge of felony DUI.
Antonio McKee, 29, was arrested Oct. 4 on a charge of sale of a controlled substance.
Kathleen Dudgeon, 37, was arrested Oct. 4 on a charge of bad check.
Koritnik Gaines, 44, was arrested Oct. 4 on the charges of possession of cocaine and three counts possession with intent.
Christina Chenault, 32, was arrested Oct. 4 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Brant Pendelton, 32, was arrested Oct. 4 on a charge of embezzlement.
Tommy Boulton, 29, was arrested Oct. 3, 2016, on a charge of uttering forgery.
Richard Powell, 32, was arrested Oct. 3, 2016, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Wendy Walker, 51, was arrested Oct. 3, 2016, on a charge of transfer of a controlled substance.
Amber Vereen, 33, was arrested Oct. 3, 2016, on a charge of uttering forgery.
James Spencer, 39, was arrested Oct. 3, 2016, on a sale of a controlled substance charge.
John O’Quinn, 37, was arrested Oct. 3, 2016, on two counts of possession of a controlled substance, burglary and larceny shoplifting charges.
Megan Schmidt, 34, was arrested Oct. 3, 2016, on possession of methamphetamine, possession of morphine, probation violation and possession of paraphernalia charges.
Howard Singleterry, 62, was arrested Oct. 3, 2016, on a felony DUI charge.
Herman Bigner, 40, was arrested Oct. 3, 2016, on a charge of failure to notify as a convicted sex offender.
Eileen Thomas, 38, was arrested Oct. 3, 2016, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Danny Boulton, 45, was arrested Oct. 3, 2016, on a probation violation charge.
Dale Teachout, 42, was arrested Oct. 3, 2016, on a probation violation for a felony malicious mischief charge.