Man injured in fight had broken skull, eye socket

A fight outside a Saucier store led to one man’s arrest while the other man was taken by helicopter to a trauma center, a Harrison County sheriff’s investigator said.
Matthew John Baringer, 32, faces an aggravated assault charge from a fight outside of Robinwood One Stop on U.S. 49, Sheriff’s Lt. Coley Judy said.
The fight was reported Friday night and the other man was taken by Life Flight to the University of South Alabama Medical Center.
The wounded man suffered a fractured skull and eye socket, Judy said. The reason for the fight wasn’t clear.
During the fight, the other man hit Baringer in the head with a carpenter’s level, an affidavit said.
“(Baringer) got the other guy on the ground and was wailing away on him,” Judy said.
Baringer’s bond was set at $50,000 pending an initial court appearance.
He was booked at the Harrison County jail early Saturday.
