South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Oct. 8 and Oct. 9, 2016.

Matthew Barringer, 32, was arrested Oct. 8, 2016, on a charge of aggravated assault.
Sonny Holmes, 29, was arrested Oct. 8, 2016, on felony shoplifting, no insurance and driving with a suspended license charges.
Cameron Clay, 23, was arrested Oct. 8, 2016, on a charge of defrauding an innkeeper.
Colby Upshaw, 22, was arrested Oct. 8, 2016, on a charge of possession of crack cocaine.
Cortez Winters, 18, was arrested Oct. 8, 2016, on possession of a weapon by a felon, shooting into a dwelling, possession of a controlled substance and on a probation warrant for burglary of a dwelling charges.
Deandre Ball, 19, was arrested Oct. 9, 2016, on a charge of murder.
Javaro Evans, 26, was arrested Oct. 8, 2016, on a charge of possession of stolen property.
Marissa Kerse, 20, was arrested Oct. 9, 2016, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Norman Barnes, 30, was arrested Oct. 8, 2016, on a revoked bond charge.
Ray Ferrell, 57, was arrested Oct. 8, 2016, on an attempted aggravated assault charge.
Sonja Hollis, 46, was arrested Oct. 9, 2016, on armed robbery and abusive calls/emergency phone charges.
Troy Carter, 24, was arrested Oct. 8, 2016, on a probation warrant charge for burglary of a dwelling.
