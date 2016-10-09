Gulfport police arrest man accused of shooting, killing 20-year-old

A Gulfport man was arrested Sunday on a charge of murder, according to release from the Gulfport Police Department.
Deandre Dashawn-Antonio Ball, 19, surrendered to authorities after he learned he had been identified as the suspect in the Sept. 13 shooting death of Trevues Oshun Martin.
When Gulfport police got the scene of the shooting, they found Martin dead inside a vehicle on Monterray Drive, in front of his grandmother’s house. He died of a gunshot wound to the head at the scene.
Martin would have turned 21 the following day.
It was Gulfport’s 10th homicide this year.
An investigation followed, the release said, and detectives developed Ball as the suspect. No motive for the crime has been released.
Ball is being held at the Harrison County jail. Justice Court Judge Melvin Ray set Ball’s bond at $250,000.
