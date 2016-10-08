They won the game, but lost hundreds of dollars worth of possessions

A teen who police believe stole hundreds of dollars’ worth of merchandise from the Gulfport High School football team was in custody Saturday.
Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam said deputies picked up a person they say stole or helped steal several items — including 10 cellphones — from the visitors’ locker room during Friday night’s game between Hancock High and Gulfport High.
He said the thieves got into the visiting team’s locker room through an unlocked door at Hancock High’s gymnasium during the game.
Saturday afternoon, Adam said sheriff’s officials were attempting to pick up two others sought in the burglaries.
The stolen items have not yet been recovered.
Gulfport School District spokeswoman M.C. Price said in a statement: Gulfport School District is aware of the incident that happened last night at the Hancock High School vs. Gulfport High School varsity football game. While this incident is still under investigation, we would like to thank the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department along with the Hancock High School administrators for working diligently to resolve this matter.”
The Admirals beat the Hawks, 38 to 10.
Adam said he would have more information later in the day.
Justin Vicory: 228-896-2326, @justinvicory
