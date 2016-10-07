She robbed ex-boyfriend after pistol-whipping, sheriff says

A woman robbed her ex-boyfriend as an unidentified accomplice pistol-whipped him and stood guard, Sheriff’s Lt. Coley Judy said.
Deputies arrested April Marie Dramble, 28, of Landon Road, late Thursday night on an armed robbery charge.
No description is available of her accomplice, Judy said.
It happened at Dolan’s Mobile Home Park on Racetrack Road just off Canal Road.
Dramble and the unidentified man went in her former boyfriend’s home and the man struck the ex-boyfriend with a pistol, Judy said. The armed man stood over the ex-boyfriend while Dramble took his wallet, he said.
The injured man told deputies he had $140 in his wallet.
The man was treated at the scene but did not require an emergency-room visit, Judy said.
Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain set Dramble’s bond at $150,000.
Dramble can’t post bail. She was convicted of embezzlement from a 2010 arrest, and is on probation.
She has been jailed at the Harrison County jail eight times in four years, since 2012. Her arrests include misdemeanor charges and probation issues, for which she was placed on house arrest in 2014, the jail docket shows.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
