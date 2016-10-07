South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016

Amanda Harris, 24, was arrested Oct. 6 on a charge of grand larceny.
Bruce Johnson, 40, was arrested Oct. 6 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Christian Miller, 24, was arrested Oct. 6 on a charge of obstructing justice.
Imari Magee, 20, was arrested Oct. 6 on two counts possession of a controlled substance.
Nicklas Hinton, 35, was arrested Oct. 6 on a charge of possession of meth.
Quincy Smothers, 18, was arrested Oct. 6 on two counts armed robbery.
Robert Smith, 36, was arrested Oct. 6 on four counts possession with intent.
Troy Jones, 26, was arrested Oct. 6 on a charge of taking a vehicle.
April Dramble, 28, was arrested Oct. 6 on the charges of armed robbery and receiving stolen property.
Austin Mills, 18, was arrested Oct. 6 on the charges of accessory after the fact and sale of a controlled substance.
Bonnie Eleuterius, 27, was arrested Oct. 6 on the charges of child endangerment and DUI.
Brittany Patalo, 23, was arrested Oct. 6 on a charge of burglary.
Britton Pearce, 52, was arrested Oct. 6 on a charge of taking a vehicle.
James Ladner, 23, was arrested Oct. 6 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Kendall Holmes, 27, was arrested Oct. 6 on two counts armed robbery.
