South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Oct. 6, 2016.

Alisa Pinion, 36, was arrested Oct. 5, 2016, on seven counts of forged, false or fraudulent prescription, a charge of felony escape and on a parole warrant from the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
Allen Lawrence, 29, was arrested Oct. 5, 2016, on a bench warrant and a charge of embezzlement.
Andria Carpenter, 33, was arrested Oct. 5, 2016, on two counts of harboring an escaped inmate.
Brandon Boudreaux, 26, was arrested Oct. 5, 2016, on a hit from the National Crime Information Database, and charges of leaving the scene with injuries, suspended drivers license and no insurance.
Buck Clark, 46, was arrested Oct. 5, 2016, on a charge of embezzlement.
Hassan Bligen, 30, was arrested Oct. 5, 2016, on a hit from the National Crime Information Center database.
Jerry Ray Gilbert, 53, was arrested Oct. 5, 2016, on a charge of felony credit card fraud.
Joseph Stokely, 47, was arrested Oct. 5, 2016, on a probation violation charge.
Kenneth Dixon, 34, was arrested Oct. 5, 2016, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.
Kristian Troclair, 23, was arrested Oct. 5, 2016, on two counts of burglary and a contempt of court charge.
Ladale Holloway, 38, was arrested Oct. 5, 2016, on charges of failure to stop motor vehicle when officer signals, receiving stolen property, expired tag, driving with a suspended license, expired tag, obstructing traffic, resisting by flight and possession of paraphernalia.
Ladarius McClelland, 21, was arrested Oct. 5, 2016, on armed robbery, burglary and court order charges.
Larry Rostchild III, 18, was arrested Oct. 5, 2016, on a bench warrant and on three counts of auto burglary.
Merry Anderson, 25, was arrested Oct. 5, 2016, on charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent, possession of chemical precursors and felony taking of a motor vehicle.
Nigel Quinn, 22, was arrested Oct. 5, 2016, on a probation violation charge.
Rayarmound Young, 30, was arrested Oct. 5, 2016, on a parole warrant.
Robert Grimes, 54, was arrested Oct. 5, 2016, on three counts of tax evasion.
Terry Jones, 55, was arrested Oct. 5, 2016, on a probation warrant.
